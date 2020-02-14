1  of  2
Police: Man found shot in Richmond fighting for his life

by: WRIC Newsroom

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police are investigating a shooting that put a man in the hospital with critical injuries.

According to police, officers responded to the 2500 block of Bethel Street for reports of a shooting. Authorities found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound in the area, who was then taken to the hospital with life-threatening injures.

