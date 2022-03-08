RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police said a man found shot in South Richmond on Monday night is expected to survive.

Officers responded to the 2900 block of Richmond Highway at 10:37 p.m. on Feb. 7 for a report of a shooting in the area.

Authorities found a man with gunshot wounds who was then taken to a local hospital, an email from Richmond police said Tuesday. The man had injuries considered not to be life-threatening, according to police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.