HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is expected to be okay after getting shot near a Henrico motel this morning.

Henrico County Police were called to 5500 Williamsburg Road, where the All Day Inn is located, just before 6 a.m.

Upon their arrival, they found a man suffering gunshot wounds. Police tell 8News his injuries are non-life threatening.

We’re still waiting to learn more about a possible suspect. Stay with 8News for updates.