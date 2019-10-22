Police: Man hurt in Chesterfield shooting fighting for his life

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating a shooting in Chesterfield County after a man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries on Monday.

Officers responded to the 9700 block of River Road at 7:45 p.m. and found a victim, only identified as an adult male, with a gunshot wound, police said. The man was sent to the hospital with a life-threatening injury.

Authorities are asking the community to avoid the area as there is an active investigation on River Road.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app

Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story.

LATEST STORIES: