Police: Man hurt in Richmond shooting expected to survive

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An investigation into a Monday afternoon shooting is underway in Richmond after a man arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. The victim is expected to survive, according to police.

Richmond Police said officers responded to the 2100 block of Keswick Avenue a little after 2 p.m. for reports of a shooting in the area. Once they reached the scene, authorities learned the shooting victim, identified only as an adult male, had been taken to a local hospital in a personal vehicle.

The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries, a Richmond Police spokesperson said. No suspect information was provided at this time.

