Police: Man killed dad’s cat with frying pan on Thanksgiving

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine have arrested a man accused of killing his father’s cat with a frying pan on Thanksgiving.
The Bangor Daily News reports that the man’s father called police Thursday morning to report that he had found his cat dead. The man’s son had been released on bail Wednesday following an arrest on charges that he stole his mother’s car.
Forty-three-year-old Ryan Carleton is being held on charges including animal cruelty and violating conditions of his previous release. It was unclear Saturday if he was represented by an attorney who could comment.
