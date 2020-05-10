POLICE: Man shot and killed in Amelia County

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Amelia County Sheriff’s Office said they are conducting an investigation after a man was shot to death last night.

Officials said they received a call about a man suffering gunshot wounds in the 11000 block of Genito Road at 11:55 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found the 31-year-old while male victim in a vehicle. The Sheriff’s Office said he was pronounced dead at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds.

While this is an ongoing investigation police said there are currently no suspects and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 804-561-2118 or the Amelia Crimsolvers at 804-561-5200.

