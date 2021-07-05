Police: 18-year-old killed in shooting at Arlington Park in Hopewell

Casings were found from multiple guns and several cars at the park were damaged by gunshots. (Photo: 8News’ Laura Perrot)

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — An 18-year-old was killed in a shooting at Arlington Park in Hopewell on the Fourth of July, police said Monday.

Officers responded to the park, located at 2700 Courthouse Road, at 8:30 p.m. on July 4 after receiving calls about a person in the road in need of medical assistance. Authorities also received multiple calls for a disturbance and shots fired at the park.

A Hopewell man, identified as 18-year-old Joshua Arrington, was found in the road with gunshot wounds and later pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Hopewell police Lt. Michael Langford told 8News that there were roughly 100 people, including families with children, in the park during the shooting. Casings were found from multiple guns and several cars at the park were damaged by gunshots, police said.

An investigation into Arrington’s death is underway.

Joshua Arrington, of Hopewell, was killed in a shooting at Arlington Park on July 4, 2021. (Photo: Hopewell police)

The Hopewell Police Department is requesting that any person(s) who may have any information to provide and been in the area to contact Lead Detective Kate Williamson of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at (804) 541-2284.

Persons with information on this crime and who wish to remain anonymous may contact the Hopewell Prince George Crimesolvers hotline in Hopewell at (804) 541-2202 or provide their tip using the P3tips mobile app.