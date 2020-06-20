Police: Man kills mother and injures two others before turning gun on self

RICHMOND Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating a Friday night shooting that left one person dead and two others injured before the gunman turned the weapon on himself.

RPD officers were called to the 200 block of Hospital Street at about 11:49 p.m. for a reported shooting. When police arrived they found the victims inside of the aprartment building.

Two of the victims, a man and woman, were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The third victim, Betty D. Richardson, 63, Richmond, was pronounced dead at the scene.

RPD said the shooter was the victim’s son, Jesse Richardson, 47, of Richmond. He was found in a nearby apartment with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police said all four people knew eachother.

Officials say this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact Major Crimes Detective A. Darnell at 804-646-3927, or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or online at 7801000.com.

