Police: Man linked to Chamberlayne Avenue homicide taken into custody in Florida

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department have arrested a man linked to the homicide that occurred earlier this month on Chamberlayne Avenue.

The suspect has been identified as Louis Ellis Jr.

Officials said Ellis surrendered to authorities in Florida after RPD detectives investigating the homicide originally charged him with felony credit card fraud in connection with the murder.

Ellis was now also been charged with first degree murder and felony assault.

Police said they found the victim, Estelle D. Pugh, murdered on Oct. 5 at about 8:22 a.m. in an apartment in the 3600 block of Chamberlayne Avenue, as the result of a welfare check.

Anyone with anymore information about this incident is asked to call Detective A. Sleem at 804-815-7123 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

More Crime Coverage From 8News