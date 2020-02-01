Police: Man returned to Richmond Exxon with gun after dispute with clerk over change

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Richmond are looking for a man who got into a dispute over change with a gas station clerk and later returned with a gun.

It happened at the Exxon at the 1100 block of Jefferson Davis Highway around 1:15 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 27.

According to police, the suspect told the employee he would return with a gun prior to leaving. left. The suspect came back to the store with a weapon and showed the firearm.

Police say he left the store and was last seen heading toward Jeff Davis Highway and Gordon Avenue. If you have any information on who this man is contact First Precinct Det. T. Wilson at (804) 646-0672.

