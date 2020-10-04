Police: Man shoots self in Emporia Bojangles parking lot

EMPORIA, Va. (WRIC) — A man shot and killed himself in the head in a Bojangles parking lot on Saturday night, according to the Emporia Police Department.

Chief Ricky Pinksaw said on the evening of Oct. 3, a man seeming to have a medical emergency hit a car in the Bojangles parking lot on 931 W. Atlantic Street. When the man fell out of his car, an off duty officer helped him back inside of it.

Pinksaw said while waiting for a rescue squad to arrive the man shot himself in the head.

Police have not released the man’s identity.

