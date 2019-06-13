Police: Man ‘shopped around’ before robbing Henrico County business

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Henrico County are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who robbed a business on Laburnum Avenue earlier this week.

The crime took place at around 11:50 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11.

Police say a man entered the business and shopped around before approaching the cashier. During the transaction, the suspect allegedly grabbed the cash register drawer and struggled with the employee before fleeing on foot towards S. Laburnum Avenue.

The suspect is described as a 40- to 50-year-old black male who is approximately 200 pounds and 5’11” to 6 feet tall. He was dressed in black pants and a multicolored shirt with a bird on the front and a NY Yankees baseball cap at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app to their mobile devices and submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

