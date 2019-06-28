1  of  5
Breaking News
20-year-old dead after being shot multiple times in Petersburg 2 dead, several injured in I-95 near Spotsylvania crash Authorities investigate gas explosion at Florida shopping plaza Southern California reels from 7.1 quake DirectTV customers, you no longer have WRIC-TV. Click here to find out more

Police: Man shot in Midlothian Village apartment complex

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man is in the hospital after being shot in a Richmond-area apartment complex Thursday night.

Police say officers arrived around 9:30 p.m. following reports of a shooting in the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike.

Police confirmed the shooting occured in the Midlothian Village apartment complex. However, the shooting did not occur inside an apartment, according to police.

Authorities say a man in his early 20s was taken to a neaby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time.

The scene is still active and an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information relative to this investigaton is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Richmond Headlines

More Richmond

Chesterfield Headlines

More Chesterfield County

Henrico Headlines

More Henrico County

Hanover Headlines

More Hanover County

The Tri-Cities Headlines

More The Tri-Cities

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events