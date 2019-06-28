Police: Man shot in Midlothian Village apartment complex

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man is in the hospital after being shot in a Richmond-area apartment complex Thursday night.

Police say officers arrived around 9:30 p.m. following reports of a shooting in the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike.

Police confirmed the shooting occured in the Midlothian Village apartment complex. However, the shooting did not occur inside an apartment, according to police.

Authorities say a man in his early 20s was taken to a neaby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time.

The scene is still active and an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information relative to this investigaton is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at (804) 780-1000.