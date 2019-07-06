1  of  5
20-year-old dies after being shot multiple times in Petersburg intersection

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A 20-year-old is dead after being shot multiple times in a Petersburg intersection Friday night.

Police responded to the intersection of Mistletoe and Starke streets Friday night at 9:23 p.m. When they arrived they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man as Tyquan Montraz Jones. Jones was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Police are asking the public for help and thanking all of those who have come forward with information.

A death investigation is now underway.

If you were in the area, and believe that you heard or saw something, please contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804)861-1212 or by downloading the P3tips App or by going to P3tips.com.

