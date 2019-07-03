1  of  5
Police: Man shot in Richmond fighting for his life

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating a shooting in Richmond after a man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries Tuesday evening.

At 6:49 p.m., officers responded to the 1900 block of Ruffin Road for reports of a shooting. Once on the scene, authorities found a man with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim, identified only as a man in his 20’s, suffered life-threatening injuries, police told 8News. There is no suspect information at this time.

Local Events