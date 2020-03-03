Police: Man shot in Richmond’s Eastside expected to be OK

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond man is expected to be OK after being shot near the city’s Whitcomb Court Monday night.
Officers were called to the 2500 block of Wood Street for a shooting call. Arriving officers found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
His injuries are considered non-life threatening.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
