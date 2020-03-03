Police: Man shot in Richmond’s Eastside expected to be OK

Crime

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

(File photo)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond man is expected to be OK after being shot near the city’s Whitcomb Court Monday night.

Officers were called to the 2500 block of Wood Street for a shooting call. Arriving officers found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

His injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events