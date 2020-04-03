KING GEORGE, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man shot a pregnant woman while playing with a gun, authorities said.
William Noble Brown IV, 27, was charged with multiple felonies after he called police Monday to report a woman he lived with was shot in the arm, The Free Lance Star reported.
As of Wednesday, the 25 year-old victim was being hospitalized for her injuries.
Police said other children were in the home when Brown fired the gun he thought to be unloaded.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- There are still ways to stop child abuse during pandemic
- Stimulus aid for ‘small business’ will go to some big chains
- Police: Man shot pregnant woman while playing with gun
- Protect yourself: Virginia Tenant rights during COVID-19 pandemic
- Kentucky is putting ankle monitors on coronavirus patients who ignore self-isolation order