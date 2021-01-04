Police: Man steals multiple jackets from H&M in Southpark Mall

Local authorities are searching for this man wanted for stealing jackets from the H&M in Southpark Mall in Colonial Heights. (Photo: Crime Solvers)

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Local authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying a larceny suspect.

The larceny happened on Christmas Eve at the H&M in Southpark Mall in Colonial Heights. According to a release, the suspect entered the store and stole multiple jackets before leaving.

The Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers program is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that could help solve this crime.

If you have any information, call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or use the P3-Tips mobile app.