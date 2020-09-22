Police: Man stole ‘casino-style slot machine’ from Norfolk 7-Eleven

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police are asking for anyone with information on a recent larceny involving a “casino-style slot machine” to come forward.
According to police, a man entered the 7-Eleven in the 8400 block of Chesapeake Boulevard on Friday, September 18 around 6 a.m.
At some point, they say the man was able to steal the whole machine, which is worth about $3,000, according to an NPD incident report. The machines like those in 7-Eleven are referred to as “skill machines” in Virginia, and they face a ban in 2021.
