Police: Man stole ground beef, iced tea from Shockoe Bottom Farm Fresh

Detectives in Richmond are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who recently stole ground beef and iced tea from the Farm Fresh in Shockoe Bottom.

The shoplifting incident occurred on July 3. Employees told police the unknown man stole two packs of ground beef and an iced tea drink. Surveillance video captured the man hiding ground beef in his pants.

Police said the man was able to flee the store despite attempts from employees to detain him. He was last seen leaving on foot toward the stairs leading to East Franklin Street.

Detectives ask anyone with any information about this man’s identity to call First Precinct Detective D. Jones at (804) 646-0689. Citizens can also call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.