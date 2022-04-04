RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities are looking for a man they say stole power tools from the new Virginia General Assembly building construction site in March.

According to a release from Virginia Capitol Police, a suspect broke into the construction site on March 9 at 3:45 a.m. and took power drills and drivers.

The suspect was wearing a ski cap with “WASHINGTON” on it, a navy blue hoodie with bleach stains and dark-colored pants, authorities said. Capitol Police provided three photos from surveillance cameras.

“The man frequently scratched both sides of his face as if he had a nervous tic,” police wrote in the release.

The new General Assembly building, located at the corner of North 9th and West Broad Streets, will house the offices of state lawmakers next year.

Anyone with information can call Capitol Police dispatch at (804) 786-2568 and ask for the investigator on duty.