Police: Man wanted for breaking into a Chesterfield home

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are looking for a 54-year-old man accused of burglarizing a Chesterfield home.

Chesterfield Police said they have obtained a warrant for Leroy S. Jones Jr. for breaking and entering with intent to commit a felony in relation to the incident.

The reported burglary took place at a residence in the 2500 block of Lancers Boulevard. The police investigation said the man rang the doorbell several times before entering the backyard and kicking the backdoor open.

A juvenile female was inside the home and had seen the man behaving suspiciously outside the house. She called the police and officers arrived at the home. Jones left without taking anything, police said.

Police have obtained a warrant but have no address for Jones. If you have any information about his whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.