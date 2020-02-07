Police: Man wanted for cutting phone, internet cables at Richmond law firm

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are looking for a man accused of repeatedly intentionally cutting the phone and internet cables at a private law firm.

Security video shows the suspect outside Tavenner & Beran, PLC, located at 20 N 8th Street, on February 1 at approximately 6:08 p.m. This was the most recent of five suspected incidents, police said in a release.

Detectives believe during the first incident on January 13, the suspect opened the electrical box and cut all the wires inside. After a lock was installed, he proceeded to cut all the wires to the electrical box on January 15, 18, 21 and February 1.

Anyone with information about the identity of this suspect is asked to call Fourth Precinct Detective J. Land at (804) 646-3103 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

