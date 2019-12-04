Police: Man wanted for robbing Hopewell business with ‘large knife’

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a commercial robbery suspect.

The robbery occurred at around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3 at the Approved Cash Title Loan at 104 Cavalier Square. Police said a lone suspect entered the business with a ‘large knife’ and demanded money from the clerk.

The suspect, described as a 5-foot-9 black male with a medium build, was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white hooded sweatshirt with a hood pulled over his head, mask covering a portion of his face, white shoes and black gloves.