Police: Man wanted for robbing Hopewell business with ‘large knife’

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a commercial robbery suspect.
The robbery occurred at around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3 at the Approved Cash Title Loan at 104 Cavalier Square. Police said a lone suspect entered the business with a ‘large knife’ and demanded money from the clerk.
The suspect, described as a 5-foot-9 black male with a medium build, was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white hooded sweatshirt with a hood pulled over his head, mask covering a portion of his face, white shoes and black gloves.
“The Hopewell Police Department is requesting that any person(s) who may have information regarding this crime or who may have been traveling in and/or around the area at the time or have any information to provide, to contact Lead Detective Benjamin Ransom of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at (804) 541-2284. Persons with information on this crime and who wish to remain anonymous may contact the Hopewell Prince George Crimesolvers hotline in Hopewell at (804) 541-2202 or provide their tip using the P3tips mobile app.”Hopewell Police