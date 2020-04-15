Police: Man wounded in Prince George County shooting expected to be OK

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A shooting investigation is underway in Prince George County after a man was found wounded in a roadway Tuesday night.

According to police, the man had been shot multiple times but was “conscious and coherent” upon officer’s arrival. The victim was later taken to Southside Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Officers are working to determine what led up to the shooting that occurred in the 900 block of Birdsong Road. No suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Prince George Police Department at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at (804) 733-2777.

