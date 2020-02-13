Police nab suspect wanted for robbing pharmacies in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police have arrested the suspect who was wanted for robbing two pharmacies back in December.

The first incident occurred on December 7 at the Walgreens at 20 Buford Road. The second robbery occurred at the CVS in the 6400 block of Ironbridge Road on December 12.

In both incidents, police say 48-year-old Rafphy Damonte Henderson — who was taken into custody on February 12 in Henrico County — reached over the counter and took an unknown amount of cash when the cashier opened the register. No weapon was displayed in either incident.

Police did not specify what charges Henderson, of the 1800 block of Williamsburg Road, is facing.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

