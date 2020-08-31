Police name victim and arrest man linked to Midlothian Turnpike homicide

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department announced they have made an arrest linked to Thursday’s homicide off Midlothian Turnpike.

Police said they were called to a residence on the 34000 block of Midlothian Turnpike just before 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 27, for a report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they found Patrick Washington, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Washington was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

That same day RPD said they arrested Danis Wilson, for the fatal shooting. Detectives charged Wilson with voluntary manslaughter and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Anyone with additional information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective B. Neifeld at 804- 646-3246 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or by using the P3 Smartphone app.

LATEST HEADLINES: