Police need help finding two suspects who stole more than $9,000 of cigarettes

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers are asking for the public’s help finding two suspects who stole more than $9,000 worth of cigarettes.
Officials say at around 4:40 p.m. on May 11, a customer bought the cigarettes at a Sam’s Club in Colonial Heights. The customer left the cart unattended to do more shopping.
While the victim was shopping, one of the suspects distracted a store employee near the exist, while the other rolled the cart full of cigarettes out of the store.
The first suspect is a black man who was wearing a white jacket with black stripes down the sleeve and black pants. The second suspect is a man male wearing a tan jacket and tan pants.
If you have any information about the crime or suspects, police ask you call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday or on the Crime Solvers website. People who tip will remain anonymous and could revive a cash reward of up to $1,000.
