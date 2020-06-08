Police need help finding two suspects who stole more than $9,000 of cigarettes

Chesterfield and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers are asking for the public’s help finding two suspects who stole more than $9,000 worth of cigarettes.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers are asking for the public’s help finding two suspects who stole more than $9,000 worth of cigarettes.

Officials say at around 4:40 p.m. on May 11, a customer bought the cigarettes at a Sam’s Club in Colonial Heights. The customer left the cart unattended to do more shopping.

While the victim was shopping, one of the suspects distracted a store employee near the exist, while the other rolled the cart full of cigarettes out of the store.

The first suspect is a black man who was wearing a white jacket with black stripes down the sleeve and black pants. The second suspect is a man male wearing a tan jacket and tan pants.



Pictures of the first suspect from security camera footage

If you have any information about the crime or suspects, police ask you call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday or on the Crime Solvers website. People who tip will remain anonymous and could revive a cash reward of up to $1,000.

