Police need help tracking down this elusive Colonial Heights fugitive who has been on the run for 8 months

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities are looking for a fugitive out of Colonial Heights who has multiple outstanding felony warrants and has been on the run for eight months.

Investigators believe Rodrick Davis, 43, may still be in the Tri-Cities area. He’s wanted for multiple charges relating to fraud, including identity theft. Police say that’s what made him difficult to track down.

He’s charged with obtaining goods by false pretense, identity theft, credit card fraud, credit card theft, failure to return a rental vehicle and grand larceny.

“Mr. Davis should understand that he’s wanted and there are charges pending on him, and obviously it’s a safer situation for him if he lets someone know where he is or turns himself in,” Sgt. Renee Walters with Colonial Heights Police said.

Last June, Davis allegedly rented a 2019 Jeep from Hertz in Colonial Heights using the name ‘Kenneth Height.’ Police say the driver’s license he used had his picture, but the information belonged to a deceased person.

Davis also allegedly made unauthorized charges on a stolen credit card in order to rent the vehicle.

“We have located the car, but Mr. Davis was not located in the vehicle,” Sgt. Walters explained.

Investigators say Davis is still a potential threat to the community.

“None of the crimes we have against him are violent crimes, but these are crimes that as a police department, we are just as concerned about because it involves theft, it involves ID fraud, and it involves credit card fraud which makes people victims,” Sgt. Walters explained.

Investigators say Davis may also be wanted by other jurisdictions. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call Colonial Heights Police.

