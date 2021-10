HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A person allegedly stole a car from Henrico County in early September and police are seeking the public’s help with identifying the suspect.

Video surveillance from Sept. 9, 2021, shows the suspect pulling down their mask and smoking while operating the vehicle in Richmond.

The car was recovered by the police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henrico Police Detective Valentine at 804-501-5000.