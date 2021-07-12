Police need your help locating these fugitives of the week

Left to right: Franchenet Sheree Eldridge and James Clinton Mitchell

CHESTERFIELD, Va (WRIC) — Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers is asking for help obtaining information on two fugitives in our area.

The first is a 40-year-old man named James Clinton Mitchell. He is wanted for grand larceny – breaking & entering and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Franchenet Sheree Eldridge is wanted for larceny. Eldridge, 36, is a 5-foot 4-inch-tall black female who weighs 165 lbs. (Crimesolvers)

James Clinton Mitchell is wanted for grand larceny – breaking & entering and possession of firearm by convicted felon. (Photo: Crimesolvers)

Franchenet Sheree Eldridge is wanted for larceny. Eldridge, 36, is a 5-foot 4-inch-tall black female who weighs 165 lbs. Eldridge has brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information on these fugitives, call Crime Solvers (804) 748-0660, or use the p3Tips mobile app.