Katherine Johnson, one of NASA Langley's 'Hidden Figures,' dies at 101

Police: Newport News man tries to hijack GRTC bus

Photo: GRTC File

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Local authorities said a man attempted to hijack a GRTC bus Monday morning.

Richmond and Henrico police were called to Brook Road and Azalea Ave. at 8:09 a.m., for a man “causing a disturbance” on a GRTC bus. Investigators later learned the man had got on the bus and told passengers he had a firearm.

Investigators told 8News the suspect — 36-year-old Raymond Frink of Newport News — was directing the GRTC bus driver and disrupting the route.

According to authorities, Frink ran off the bus into Henrico County and was eventually apprehended.

Frink is in Richmond Police custody. He is being charged with attempted carjacking of a GRTC and attempted abduction of the driver.

8News has reached out to GRTC for a statement. Stay with 8News for updates.

