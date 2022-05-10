PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Prince William County Police Department is offering a $5,000 reward for information on a suspect involved in the shooting of a 14-year-old girl last month. An additional $1,000 will be awarded for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

On Sunday, April 15, Prince William County police officers were assigned to an off-duty security detail at a carnival being held at Gar-Field High School in Woodbridge.

A little before 9:30 p.m., the officers on assignment heard what sounded like gunfire coming from an area near the entrance of the school. The sound caused attendees at the carnival to flee in mass.

The officers ran towards the gunfire and eventually located a 14-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to her abdomen. She was immediately administered first aid by the officers while waiting for medical experts to arrive before being flown to a local hospital. Her injuries were then determined to be non-life-threatening.

A Prince William County Police spokesperson told 8News this morning that the victim is still expected to recover.

Police then began an investigation into the incident, revealing that two groups had left the carnival and become involved in a verbal argument in the parking lot. The encounter escalated and multiple gunshots were fired before the groups dispersed on foot.

The victim was located in the parking lot, several yards from where the shooting had occurred. It is still unknown if the victim was affiliated with or known to the groups involved.

An uninvolved vehicle was struck by a bullet as the driver was leaving the carnival but no other shooting victims were located.

(Photos courtesy of Prince William County Police Department)

Shell casings were recovered at the scene and multiple witnesses reported seeing a possible suspect running away after the shooting.

The suspect was described as a black male with a tall thin build. He was last seen wearing are red hooded sweatshirt, black pants and white sneakers.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or online at pwcva.gov/policetip.