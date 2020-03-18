1  of  32
Closings & Delays
Amelia County Public Schools Boys and Girls Club of Metro Richmond Buckingham County Public Schools Chesterfield County Courts Chesterfield County Public Schools Children's Museum of Richmond Colonial Heights City Government Colonial Heights Courts Dinwiddie County Gov't Offices Essex County Public Schools Faison Center Gill Grove Baptist School Gill Grove Day Care Goochland County Gov't Offices Goochland County Public Schools Greensville County Public Schools Hanover County Gov't and Courts Henrico Government Offices Hopewell City Government Huguenot Road Baptist Church LeafSpring School - Charter Colony LeafSpring School - Wyndham LeafSpring School at the Boulders Lunenburg County Public Schools New Kent County Gov't Offices Red Lane Baptist Richmond Behavioral Health Authority Science Museum of Virginia St. Luke Lutheran Church Sussex County Public Schools The Metropolitan Baptist Church Union Hope Baptist Church

Police: Man shot to death on Mechanicsville Turnpike

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One man was left dead after a shooting off of Mechanicsville Turnpike early Tuesday morning, according to the Richmond Police Department.

At about 1:12 a.m. police said they responded to a call about a shooting at 1912 Mechanicsville Turnpike.

When they arrived at the scene, police said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound — the man ended up dying because of his injuries. The department said a medical examiner will determine the manner and cause of death.

If you have any information on the shooting the police ask you to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This story is still ongoing, stay with 8News for more details as they happen.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events