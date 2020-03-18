Police: Man shot to death on Mechanicsville Turnpike

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One man was left dead after a shooting off of Mechanicsville Turnpike early Tuesday morning, according to the Richmond Police Department.
At about 1:12 a.m. police said they responded to a call about a shooting at 1912 Mechanicsville Turnpike.
When they arrived at the scene, police said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound — the man ended up dying because of his injuries. The department said a medical examiner will determine the manner and cause of death.
If you have any information on the shooting the police ask you to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
This story is still ongoing, stay with 8News for more details as they happen.
