POLICE: Man sent to the hospital after Thursday morning shooting in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico Police Department said a man was taken to local hospital after a Thursday morning shooting.

Police said they responded to a shooting at about 11:30 p.m. near the area of 204 Newbridge Circle. When officers arrived they said they found one man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police told a member of the 8News team that the subsect was last seen running through the complex.

Officers are still working to clear the area and a forensics team is arriving on scene.

Officers are on scene. 1 victim transported to a local hospital. Officers looking for suspect(s). More updates will be provided as available. — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) February 4, 2021

This is a breaking story, stay with 8News for updates.