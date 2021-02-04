POLICE: Man sent to the hospital after Thursday morning shooting in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico Police Department said a man was taken to local hospital after a Thursday morning shooting.
Police said they responded to a shooting at about 11:30 p.m. near the area of 204 Newbridge Circle. When officers arrived they said they found one man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police told a member of the 8News team that the subsect was last seen running through the complex.
Officers are still working to clear the area and a forensics team is arriving on scene.
This is a breaking story, stay with 8News for updates.