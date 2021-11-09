Police: One person sent to the hospital after shooting on Forest Avenue

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person was sent to the hospital after a Tuesday night shooting on Forest Avenue, according to the Henrico Police Department.

HPD said they received a 911 call at about 6 p.m. for a shooting in the 200 block of Forest Avenue, located in Highland Springs.

They said one man was sent to VCU Medical Center for treatment of a non-life-threatening wound to his lower leg.

Police say they are still in the early stages of the investigation and no other details are available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or http://P3Tips.com.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.