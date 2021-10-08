Police: One woman dead, another fighting for life after stabbing near VCU

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police said they found two women suffering from life-threatening stab wounds near Virginia Commonwealth University just before 1 p.m. on Friday.

The Richmond Police Department said they were called to the 100 block of North Jefferson on Oct. 8, for a reported stabbing. Once on scene, officers said they found the two victims inside a structure. The women were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

One victim died at the hospital, and the other woman is still fighting for her life.

A male suspect was taken into custody near the scene and police said they are not looking for any other suspects right now.

This is the only information available at this time.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Young at 804-646-3926 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.