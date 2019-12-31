1  of  3
Police: Petersburg bus aide charged with raping student

Police issued warrants for the suspect identified as 48-year-old Scott Askins.

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A 48-year-old man working as a bus aide for Petersburg City Public Schools faces multiple charges after being accused of raping a student.

Scott Askins was taken into custody following an investigation from authorities on Dec. 28 “in reference to a sex offense” that took place in the city.

A Petersburg police spokesperson told 8News that the victim, described as a child under the age of 16, is a student within the school system. The alleged incident did not take place on school property, police confirmed Tuesday.

Askins has been charged with two counts of rape, two counts of carnal knowledge and one count of sodomy, police said.

