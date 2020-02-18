Police: Petersburg man linked to 2 shootings arrested

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg Police arrested a man they say is wanted in connection to two separate shootings, according to the department.

Xavier Butts was taken into custody Monday following a shots fired call on Lee Avenue. Police say Butts was the only one injured. He is now facing charged which include reckless handling of a firearm and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

He was also charged for the shots fired incident this past Friday at the intersection of West Street and West Washington Street. Police say he is facing a number of charges in relation to that incident as well.

No one was hurt in either shooting, police add.

Butt is being held without bond.

LATEST STORIES: