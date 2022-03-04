PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Police Department arrested two people Friday, after finding pounds of marijuana in their residence.

Police said a search warrant was obtained and executed for a residence on the 1600 block of Berkeley Avenue, where they found two guns, ammunition, marijuana plants, marijuana edibles, many bags of marijuana, paraphernalia and scales.

Petersburg residents Hassan Jones and Cleo Washington were both arrested, and police said they have been charged with the following offenses: