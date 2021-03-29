Police: Petersburg teenager killed after gun accidentally discharged while playing basketball with friends

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Friday night shooting that killed a 17-year-old playing basketball is believed to have been accidental, according to the Petersburg Police Department.

At 9:05 p.m. on March 26, officers responded to calls of a person shot on the 1400 block of Talley Avenue. The teenage boy was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Police arrested 18-year-old Oliver Spratley of Petersburg and charged him with involuntary manslaughter.

Petersburg Police Chief Travis Christian told 8News that a group of kids was playing basketball on Saturday when a gun was accidentally discharged at some point. He added that teens playing basketball were friends.

Shequita Meade was asleep when the shooting happened.

“My husband comes in the house just getting off of work at 3:30 in the morning and wakes me up and says ‘Babe, you didn’t know there was a shooting out there,” Meade said.

Chief Christian said the Petersburg community is suffering due to the unnecessary possession of firearms.

“They were out in the community and enjoying friends and the use of a firearm when he shouldn’t have ever had a firearm in his possession has caused a senseless loss of life,” Christian said.

He said Petersburg is trying to rid the area of the illegal or unnecessary use of firearms and the department’s hearts go out to the two families of the boys who are now experiencing a loss.

“You have a family who had this type of unfortunate situation, unexpected situation as a result of being out in the community playing, enjoying friends and the use of a firearm when he shouldn’t have had a firearm in his possession,” said Chief Christian.

Earl Law said he has known the victim since he was a little boy and lives just feet away from where the shooting happened. He said you can see the sadness in the victim’s father’s eyes.

“That’s really hard because I know he was looking forward to that, to seeing him grow up, even become a granddad one day, you know,” Law said. “And not to be able to see your child graduate, or you know, to do all the things that all the other kids are able to do right now. So, it’s pretty hard.”

For now, grandmas and moms like Law and Meade are reminding their kids how to be safe.

“I always tell my baby that I don’t want you outside at a certain time at night anyway,” Law said. “So, when I see his friends outside, I always tell them what are you doing out this time of night when you should be at home.”

Police said the investigation into the incident is ongoing. Stay with 8News for updates.