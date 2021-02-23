Police: Pharmacist assaulted, drugs and cash stolen from Chesterfield Walgreens

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Two suspects forced their way into a Walgreens in Chesterfield Tuesday morning demanding cash and drugs, according to police.

The robbery happened at about 2:30 a.m. at the Walgreens at 6851 Temie Lee Parkway, police said.

According to police, one man jumped on the counter and displayed a firearm, assaulted the pharmacist and demanded drugs. The second male suspect demanded cash from the safe.

After obtaining the cash and drugs, police said the men fled from the pharmacy.

“The suspects are described as Black males, one tall and one short,” Chesterfield police said in a release.

No one was injured in the robbery. Anyone with information should call Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.