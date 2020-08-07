Police: Portsmouth woman charged after seriously injuring man with her vehicle in domestic assault

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police say a Portsmouth woman has been charged after a man was seriously injured Thursday afternoon in a domestic-related assault at a Janaf Shopping Center.

Police say Bashira S. Tripp, 34, was taken into custody at the scene after hitting the man with her vehicle. She was charged with aggravated assault. Police say Tripp is being held at the Norfolk City Jail with bond denied.

The incident happened around 3:45 p.m. in the 5900 block of E. Virginia Beach Boulevard. The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and was in critical condition as of Friday morning, police say.

Several videos circulating widely on social media show a man lying motionless on the ground at the rear end of a car. The car appeared to have also crashed into another vehicle at a shopping center.

A woman can be seen walking around the scene near the man and the vehicle. At times, she approaches him while he’s on the ground and yells at him.

Police didn’t release additional details about the case in a press release Friday, but witnesses who spoke with 10 On Your Side on Friday said they’re still in disbelief about what happened.

They originally thought the man was hit on accident, but knew it was intentional when they saw a car bumper thrown at him while he was on the ground.

