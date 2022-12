RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police Department is currently investigating a scene that involves a crashed sedan in South Richmond.

Shortly before 2:15 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, officers were called to the corner of Warwick Road and Broad Rock Boulevard near Richmond Fire Station 22.

(Photo: D’mon Reynolds, 8News) (Photo: D’mon Reynolds, 8News) (Photo: D’mon Reynolds, 8News) (Photo: D’mon Reynolds, 8News) (Photo: D’mon Reynolds, 8News) (Photo: D’mon Reynolds, 8News) (Photo: D’mon Reynolds, 8News) (Photo: D’mon Reynolds, 8News) (Photo: D’mon Reynolds, 8News) (Photo: D’mon Reynolds, 8News)

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.