UPDATE: Man shot outside of the Food Lion on Jahnke Road

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man is suffering life-threatening injuries following a shooting out at the Food Lion at the 6400 block of Jahnke Road. According to the Richmond Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting shortly before noon.

Upon arrival they located the adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim has been taken to a local hospital for his injuries.

On the scene, Richmond Police have blocked off a large section of the Food Lion parking lot. Multiple police vehicles gathered in the parking lot to investigate the shooting.

RPD asks that anyone with information call Major Crimes Detective O. Reyes at (804)-646-3874 or Crime Stoppers at (804)-780-1000.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: