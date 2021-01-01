Richmond Police investigate Museum District shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department (RPD) is investigating a Friday night shooting in the area of Patterson and Belmont Avenues, after Museum District residents reported hearing gunshots.

Calls first came in for one person shot around 7:32 p.m., according to scanner reports.

An apparent bullet hole has been left in an apartment in the area of the reported shooting. (Photo: WRIC)

A bullet appears to have damaged a car in the Museum District. (Photo: WRIC)

Richmond Police officers were called to the Museum District Friday night, following reports of a possible shooting.(Photo: Jacob Sexton)

RPD tells 8News the victim of the shooting has non-life-threatening injuries, but was taken to the hospital. Authorities have not identified the gender of the person wounded.

Police are working to compile a suspect profile in this ongoing investigation. No arrests have been made yet.

(Photo: Jacob Sexton)

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.