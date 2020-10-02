CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Officers and vehicles from the Chesterfield County Police Department have gathered at the corner of Able Road and Able Place.
Police were first seen in the area after 9:00 p.m. on Thursday night. 8News has a reporter on the scene now.
This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Police presence on Able Road in Chesterfield
- Richmond Raceway president Dennis Bickmeier reacts to 2021 NASCAR schedule
- Kaine urges legislators to pass bill to combat threat of white supremacist groups
- Newly instated law allows electric scooter rentals to operate in unregulated localities without licensing requirement
- NSU’s new think tank hopes to shape policy