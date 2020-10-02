Police presence on Able Road in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Officers and vehicles from the Chesterfield County Police Department have gathered at the corner of Able Road and Able Place.

Police were first seen in the area after 9:00 p.m. on Thursday night. 8News has a reporter on the scene now.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.

