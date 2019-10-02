Police: Prince George County residents unharmed after ‘numerous bullets’ fired into home

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police said that no one was hurt Monday night when multiple shots were fired into a Prince George County home. Authorities recovered 11 cartridge cases from the house.

Prince George County Police arrived at a home in the 12000 block of Johnson Road at 10:50 p.m. on Oct. 1 for reports of “shots fired.” It is believed that an unknown number of suspects “fired numerous bullets into a residence,” police said.

The residents were inside when the shots were fired, police said, but no one was hurt.

An ongoing investigation is underway. Anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Prince George Police Department at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at 733-2777.

