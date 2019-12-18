1  of  3
Man ‘minding his own business’ shot in Hopewell daytime shooting

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — A shooting investigation is underway in Hopewell after a man was shot in broad daylight.

Officers were called to the 2100 block of Berry Street following reports of shots fired just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Once there, police found a gunshot victim, identified as 29-year-old Kwan Terrell Jones, of Hopewell, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

According to police, Jones told officers he was “minding his own business,” when the unknown suspect(s) opened fire.

Police believe the shooting is not a random act of violence, however.

Anyone with information relative to this investigation is asked to contact Hopewell Police at (804) 541-2284.

