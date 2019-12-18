Man ‘minding his own business’ shot in Hopewell daytime shooting

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — A shooting investigation is underway in Hopewell after a man was shot in broad daylight.
Officers were called to the 2100 block of Berry Street following reports of shots fired just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Once there, police found a gunshot victim, identified as 29-year-old Kwan Terrell Jones, of Hopewell, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.
According to police, Jones told officers he was “minding his own business,” when the unknown suspect(s) opened fire.
Police believe the shooting is not a random act of violence, however.
Anyone with information relative to this investigation is asked to contact Hopewell Police at (804) 541-2284.
LATEST STORIES:
- RPS hoping to boost students’ motivation with ‘theme-based’ learning
- House debates articles of impeachment ahead of historic vote
- Wednesday’s impeachment vote marks a historic day in Congress
- Traffic troubles and parking problems in Richmond’s playland
- 2 suspects arrested after being seen taking packages from Chesterfield homes